Liverpool have spent a substantial amount of money to improve the attacking unit, but they could be considering a move for Antoine Semenyo in future.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Bournemouth, and he has taken his game to another level this season. He is one of the best attacking players in the league right now, and he has been exceptional this season.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Semenyo as well.

Liverpool could use Antoine Semenyo

The Ghana International has found the back of the net six times in the Premier League already. According to a report from talkSPORT, he will cost in excess of £75 million, and multiple clubs are interested in him. Liverpool director Richard Hughes is a big admirer of the player, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make an offer for him in future.

Selling Luis Diaz in the summer has proven to be costly for the club. They have not been able to create opportunities from the wide areas in his absence. They need someone who can carry the ball forward and beat defenders in one-versus-one situations. The Bournemouth star could be the ideal acquisition for them.

Semenyo could fancy a move

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for him as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. The player is entering the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join a big club.

Liverpool could provide him with opportunities to fight for trophies regularly. However, the asking price is quite significant, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to break the Bank for him.