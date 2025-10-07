‘That’s the key thing..’ – Rio Ferdinand exposes the biggest issue at Liverpool

Arne Slot of Liverpool (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s recent fall from grace, marked by a trio of defeats in a row, has sparked alarm and introspection among fans and pundits.

With the Reds spending heavily over the summer and expectations soaring, the current slump is surprising.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has offered a diagnosis and claimed that the key problem facing Liverpool right now is imbalance.

Speaking on the Rio Presents podcast, Ferdinand argues that Arne Slot’s squad lacks harmony in roles, structure, and identity, something that could cost Liverpool dearly if not resolved swiftly.

Rio Ferdinand issues warning to Liverpool

Ferdinand said:

“I think balance in their team is the issue. That’s the key thing of finding the right balance.

“They’ve gone from having three midfielders, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, and Mac Allister are all good grafters, all get around the pitch, all can cover for other people and make big sacrifices in their own game for other players.

“In their team, especially in wide areas at times. Whereas, like you say, with Wirtz coming in now, he ain’t scoring, he ain’t really assisting, he’s not really impacting the games, he’s working his nuts off, but he ain’t having the impact that they probably anticipated.

“And like you said, with all the attacking players on the show, they’re starting to get picked out.”

Reds made massive changes in the summer transfer window

Liverpool began the season with promise. With over £450 million spent in the summer transfer window, the club appeared to be instant favourites to win the Premier League title once again.

However, recent defeats against Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the Premier League and against Galatasaray in the Champions League have raised questions about their chances of winning silverware this season.

Expensive new signings like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have failed to settle at the club and their performances have been disappointing.

Ferdinand is spot on when he says that too many changes have been made in the team. With players like Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and others leaving, it has created an element of confusion in the squad.

Despite the issues at the club, Alan Shearer has predicted the Reds to win the Premier League again.

