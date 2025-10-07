Ruben Amorim and Jamie Carragher (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images, YouTube)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made the big claim that Ruben Amorim inevitably seems like he’ll lose his job as Manchester United manager soon.

The Portuguese tactician has struggled badly during his time in charge at Old Trafford, with Carragher digging up what he described as an “unbelievable” stat.

According to the pundit, speaking on the latest Overlap, Amorim’s Man Utd side have only scored two more goals than they’ve conceded in his 50 games in charge.

That is pretty shocking for the Red Devils, who only seem to be getting worse and worse even after difficult periods with other managers in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Jamie Carragher says Ruben Amorim sack seems inevitable

Carragher can’t see Amorim staying on for much longer as United manager, insisting it seems inevitable that he’ll be shown the door some time before Christmas.

“I never say this manager should be sacked. There’s something about that word that I think sounds a little bit disrespectful,” Carragher said.

“I just think I do think it’s inevitable that this is going to happen probably before Christmas, January time. It just I’ve said this for a long time, but we’re 50 games in. I just look at this stat is unbelievable for a Manchester United manager. 50 games as the Man United manager, he’s only scored two more goals than he’s conceded.”

Amorim surely has to be doing much more to get this United team firing, with the club showing a fair amount of patience towards him and seeing little in return.

While MUFC are obviously still a long way away from being title challengers like they used to be, they have a squad that should be doing a lot better than this.

Even if things weren’t great under Erik ten Hag, they did at least win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, whilst also finishing in the top four in the Dutchman’s first season in charge.