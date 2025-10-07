Paul Scholes makes surprise comment. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged the club to dig deep against Liverpool and grind out a draw when the two teams meet later this month.

Manchester United have started the season poorly with three wins from seven League matches. They will be hoping to get their season back on track, and a positive performance against Liverpool could boost their spirits. Meanwhile, Liverpool are going through a rough patch as well. They have lost three matches in a row in all competitions.

However, the former Manchester United midfielder is not confident about the team’s chances at Anfield, and he believes that they should do everything in their power to grind out a draw at the very least. He also added that it feels inevitable that Manchester United will be beaten at Anfield.

Scholes’ message for Manchester United

He said on The Overlap Fan Debate: “Ruben Amorim needs to try and get something from Liverpool at Anfield. I’d just be thinking about drawing the game and finding a way somehow to stop them from scoring. “That’s a totally different mentality from what I’m saying about Arsenal going to Liverpool or someone who are looking at going for the league, but United are in such a rut. I can’t remember the last time they won a big game, or a game that meant a lot – possibly [Manchester] City last year. “This group of players are in that much of a bad rut that you’ve no confidence in them that they’re going to get out of it. It’s almost predictable that they’ll go [to Anfield] and get beaten.”

Man United have had a sharp decline

His comments suggest how underconfident he is about Manchester United’s chances of getting a good result at Anfield. Previously, Manchester United looked to beat every team in the country. However, the recent comments from the former Manchester United star show just how far they have fallen behind their rivals.

They finished in the bottom half of the league table last season. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly this time around. A club of their stature should be aiming for a top-four finish at the very least.

It remains to be seen whether they can take advantage of Liverpool’s vulnerability and grind out a positive result at Anfield this month.

