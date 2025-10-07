(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s start to the 2025/2026 season under manager Arne Slot has been marked by inconsistency, despite the team remaining near the top of the Premier League table.

Recent losses and a string of unconvincing performances have triggered questions over the new tactical structure and the integration of summer signings like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

The defence, in particular, has shown frailty, struggling with set-pieces and counter-attacks, a stark contrast to the solidity of the previous title-winning campaign.

While the team grapples with these tactical crossroads and a perceived lack of control in midfield, one player has shone through the collective struggles: Dominik Szoboszlai.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s impressive stats for Liverpool this season

The Hungarian midfielder, often praised for his high work rate, is proving his immense value across both the offensive and defensive phases of the game.

His statistics show a monumental effort and productivity during a testing period. As pressure mounts on Slot to find a solution to the tactical imbalance, Szoboszlai’s relentless performances are a crucial silver lining.

Szoboszlai’s impressive season statistics reveal a player operating at a top level, leading the team in multiple key metrics. His all-encompassing contribution highlights him as Liverpool’s most impactful midfielder so far.

The 24-year-old leads Liverpool in progressive passes (56), demonstrating his ability to consistently advance the ball into dangerous areas.

Furthermore, his attacking drive is shown by having the most shot creating actions (33)

Crucially, this output is matched by his defensive work rate: he boasts the most tackles won (15) and the most tackles and interceptions combined (25).

?? Dominik Szoboszlai for Liverpool so far this season: – Most progressive passes (56)

– Most shot creating actions (33)

– Most tackles won (15)

– Most tackles and interceptions (25)

– Most recoveries (56)

– Most carries into the final third (22) What a player. pic.twitter.com/7EpjtUpuzK — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) October 7, 2025

Szoboszlai also tops the charts for recoveries (56) and carries into the final third (22), cementing his status as the complete box-to-box midfielder the team desperately needs.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot must revert to basics

The brilliance of Szoboszlai’s individual stats only further expose the current tactical issues.

Last season, the core midfield of Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister provided the structure and energy that powered their title win.

However, the arrival of record signing Florian Wirtz and a tactical switch by Arne Slot appears to have disrupted this successful balance, leaving the defence vulnerable.

The tactical tweaks have also had a noticeable effect on Mohamed Salah, who has become less involved in games, a worrying trend considering his world-class pedigree.

Ironically, Salah enjoyed his best-ever individual campaign last season under Slot’s guidance, crediting the Dutchman for unlocking his consistency.

But the latest changes have had the opposite effect, stifling Liverpool’s most dangerous outlet.

With three consecutive defeats already on the board, Slot must quickly rediscover the formula that made Liverpool so formidable or risk watching their season unravel before it even hits the halfway mark.