“I wouldn’t have done it” – Steven Gerrard opens up on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s controversial Real Madrid move

Photo by: YouTube/ Rio Ferdinand Presents/Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has finally broken his silence on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s controversial transfer to Real Madrid in the summer.

The saga dragged on throughout last season, with the Liverpool vice-captain refusing to sign a new contract until the very end, ultimately forcing a free move to the Spanish giants.

Liverpool did manage to secure a token £8.4 million fee due to Madrid’s urgency to register him for the Club World Cup, but that figure was a fraction of what the Reds could have earned had Alexander-Arnold not run down his deal.

His decision angered the Anfield faithful, turning him from a beloved hometown hero into a villain in the eyes of many Liverpool supporters.

While several former players, including Jamie Carragher, publicly criticised the move, Steven Gerrard, perhaps the biggest Liverpool icon of them all, has now shared his thoughts.

Steven Gerrard gives brutally honest verdict on Trent’s Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool exit

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents Podcast, Gerrard gave an honest verdict on how he felt about the right-back’s transfer to Madrid.

Gerrard related to Trent’s situation and understood his decision from a neutral however, he also understood the anger from the Liverpool fans. He said:

“This is me speaking without my Liverpool hat on at the moment,” he began. “Real Madrid came for me with Mourinho, serious. And it turned my head. I can understand it. I get it.

“His best mate plays there. Maybe he wants to challenge himself. He’s won everything at Liverpool. So there’s a part of me that really understands it.

“But as soon as I put my Liverpool hat back on, I think, what are you doing? What are you doing? You’re arguably one of the best teams in Europe. You’re winning things that I still dream of winning.

“You’re one of the main men. The fans adore you. What are you doing? But this is with my Liverpool hat on, because I love Liverpool Football Club…”

Gerrard admits he wouldn’t have done what Trent did

Gerrard also touched on fan criticism, saying that while supporters have every right to voice opinions, abuse should never cross the line.

“I understand the stick he got. So what? I got it. The next person that flirts with Real Madrid or Barcelona is going to get stick.

“We play a game with millions of people watching. You’re going to get a bit of stick — it is what it is. But the abuse? That’s not for me. That’s got to stop.

“Constructive criticism from a fan who’s paying money and buying your shirt — they deserve to have an opinion.”

The Liverpool legend admitted he wouldn’t have taken the same gamble Alexander-Arnold did, but still believes the 26-year-old is good enough to make it work at Madrid.

“I think he took a big risk. He’s an extremely good footballer — one of the best passers I’ve ever seen, up there with Beckham.

“But to leave Liverpool where he was, in his prime years, turning down a new contract — that was a risk. And I think he’s living that risk now.

“I hope it works for him because I love the kid to bits. I wouldn’t have done it. But he’s good enough to make it work.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mixed start to life at Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold has endured a challenging start to life in Spain, having started just two La Liga matches since his high-profile move to Real Madrid.

Dani Carvajal remains Xabi Alonso’s preferred choice at right-back when fit, leaving the England international struggling to secure regular minutes.

To make matters worse, Alexander-Arnold’s hopes of forcing his way into Madrid’s starting XI have suffered another setback after he picked up an injury in mid-September, sidelining him ever since.

But he has Gerrard’s backing to turn his fate around and he certainly has the quality to do so.