Report: Tottenham join four-way tussle for £87 million-rated forward

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Tottenham are already thinking about their 2026 transfer business. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Porto striker Samu Aghehowa. 

The Spanish striker has been outstanding since his move to Portugal, scoring 27 goals last season. According to Estadio Deportivo, the North London outfit is keen on his signature. They will face competition from Aston Villa, West Ham and Newcastle.

The Striker has a €100 million release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay up. There is no doubt that he is a promising player with a bright future, but it is highly unlikely that any club would agree to pay €100 million for him at this time.

Can Spurs sign Aghehowa?

Spurs will hope to negotiate a more reasonable deal for the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. They could certainly use another quality striker. Dominic Solanke has not been able to find the back of the net consistently.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the young attacker. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to establish himself as the first-choice striker at Tottenham. Regular football at the north London club could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Report: Man United and Tottenham plot surprise move for €320k-a-week La Liga winner
Report: January exit on the cards with duo keen on “very good” Man United player
Report: Man United hoping to sign 24-year-old “silent leader” from La Liga club

Spurs could use Samu Aghehowa

Samu Aghehowa in action for Porto at the Club World Cup
Samu Aghehowa in action for Porto at the Club World Cup (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Tottenham have started the season well, and they will look to push for trophies this season. They managed to win the UEFA Europa League last season. Signing quality players in January will certainly improve their chances of winning a trophy this season.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to come forward with an offer for him in the coming months. The other Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress as well, and it will be interesting to see what they decide.

More Stories Samu Aghehowa

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *