Tottenham are already thinking about their 2026 transfer business. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

The Spanish striker has been outstanding since his move to Portugal, scoring 27 goals last season. According to Estadio Deportivo, the North London outfit is keen on his signature. They will face competition from Aston Villa, West Ham and Newcastle.

The Striker has a €100 million release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay up. There is no doubt that he is a promising player with a bright future, but it is highly unlikely that any club would agree to pay €100 million for him at this time.

Can Spurs sign Aghehowa?

Spurs will hope to negotiate a more reasonable deal for the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. They could certainly use another quality striker. Dominic Solanke has not been able to find the back of the net consistently.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the young attacker. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to establish himself as the first-choice striker at Tottenham. Regular football at the north London club could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Spurs could use Samu Aghehowa

Tottenham have started the season well, and they will look to push for trophies this season. They managed to win the UEFA Europa League last season. Signing quality players in January will certainly improve their chances of winning a trophy this season.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to come forward with an offer for him in the coming months. The other Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress as well, and it will be interesting to see what they decide.