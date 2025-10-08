Adam Wharton in action for Crystal Palace against Liverpool (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly face a struggle to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as Real Madrid are ready to go all out for his signature.

The England international now seems to be emerging as Real’s top target in the middle of the park, with manager Xabi Alonso eager to bring in that profile of player.

This follows Madrid being beaten by Arsenal to the signing of Martin Zubimendi in the summer, according to AS, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Zubimendi has shone at Arsenal, which could be a blow to Liverpool’s title hopes, while it could also be a further blow for Arne Slot’s side if they also end up missing out on Wharton.

Adam Wharton transfer situation explained amid Liverpool and Real Madrid interest

As previously reported by CaughtOffside, Wharton is on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Real Madrid.

One imagines the Spanish giants would be favourites to land the 21-year-old as Palace could have a preference not to sell to another Premier League club.

AS also report that Los Blancos are determined to pay what it takes to land Wharton, whose asking price could be as high as €80m.

Where should Adam Wharton go next?

Wharton himself will have an interesting decision to make, as he could do well to take up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move to the Bernabeu.

Most footballers dream of a move like that, and Wharton could link up with fellow England internationals Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold there, which would help him settle.

At the same time, however, it’s a high-pressure environment and might not guarantee regular playing time.

From that point of view, someone like Liverpool might be better, while the Reds also offer an exciting project that has delivered a lot of trophies in recent years.