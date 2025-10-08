(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club, and he has impressed with his performances. As per Milan Live, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in securing his signature, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal in the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace wanted to sign Pavlovic in the summer.

Strahinja Pavlovic asking price revealed

The defender could cost around €60-70 million. He is thought to be on the radar of Barcelona as well. Milan will not want to lose an important player like him, but they could be persuaded to sell the player if there is a suitable offer on the table. In addition to that, the defender could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League.

However, the move to Arsenal would be quite surprising. They are well-stocked in the defensive unit. They will not be able to provide the Serbian with regular gametime. He should look to join a club where he will play regularly.

Chelsea could use Pavlovic

At Chelsea, they are lacking in depth in the defensive unit. They have had multiple injury problems in that area of the pitch, and they need a quality central defender. Pavlovic is likely to get more opportunities at Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay the asking price for the defender. It could be the ideal move for all parties.

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on him for a while.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are monitoring his situation as well, but they might struggle to pay the asking price for him. They are going through financial difficulties, and they will not be able to pay a premium. Milan will have to be reasonable with their demands for the move to go through.