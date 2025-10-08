Mikel Arteta gestures during Arsenal's win against Leeds United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, and he could be heading to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing move to sign during the January transfer window, as per Fichajes.

Arsenal and Chelsea want Marc Casado

Arsenal are looking to add more depth through the midfield, and they believe that the 22-year-old Spaniard could be the ideal acquisition. His arrival would allow Mikel Arteta to rotate his midfield more often. He will add control and defensive cover to the side. The technically gifted midfielder has shown his ability in La Liga, and he has the qualities to do well in the Premier League as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are lacking in depth in the middle of the park as well. It is no surprise that they are keen on the Barcelona youngster. It will be interesting to see which of the two London clubs can get the deal done. The midfielder could be attracted to the idea of joining both teams. They could provide him with the platform to compete at the highest level and fight for trophies.

While there is no doubt that he is highly rated at Barcelona, they are going through financial difficulties, and a suitable offer should be able to convince them to sell the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops in January.

Casado asking price revealed

Barcelona will demand a fee of around €30-35 million for the midfielder. The player has the ability to justify the investment, and he could prove to be a bargain at that price. Apart from his quality, he has won the league title with Barcelona, and his winning experience could be valuable.

Arsenal and Chelsea have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of the 22-year-old. It remains to be seen where the Spanish midfielder ends up.