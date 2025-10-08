Martin Keown names the Arsenal signing having the biggest impact across Europe

Martin Keown and Martin Zubimendi (Photo by Julian Finney, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes the club have clearly pulled off a masterstroke with the signing of Spanish central midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 26-year-old has slotted in superbly into this Arsenal side since his move from Real Sociedad in the summer, and Keown has been hugely impressed with his start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

Zubimendi looked like a classy performer at Sociedad, but he’s adapted instantly to life at a new club and in a new country.

Keown has made the case that Zubimendi has settled in and made an impact better than any other new signing made by any club across Europe this season.

Arsenal legend’s big praise for Martin Zubimendi

Discussing Arsenal in general in a piece for talkSPORT, Keown singled out Zubimendi for big praise for the way he’s come in and hit the ground running in Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Across Europe, I don’t really see anybody that has come in and integrated so well, made such an impact,” Keown said.

“The goals he scored (against Nottingham Forest), the header, but he makes everything tick.

“He came on at the weekend (against West Ham) and it was seamless when he came on.

“(Martin) Odegaard going off would have been an absolute disaster last season, but not this season.”

Arsenal clearly have a real gem on their hands in the form of Zubimendi, and fans will hope he can play a part in helping the team take a step closer towards major silverware.

The Gunners are arguably the title favourites at the moment, and they also don’t look too far away from being serious contenders for the Champions League after making the semi-finals last season, only narrowly losing to eventual winners PSG.