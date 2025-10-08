“There are always…” – Arsenal star breaks silence on transfer speculation

Leandro Trossard celebrates with Gabriel Martinelli (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has spoken out on his future after some speculation that he could leave the club during the summer.

The Belgium international has mostly been a key player for the Gunners since he joined from Brighton in January 2023, though he’s not always been an automatic starter.

It seems this led to some uncertainty over Trossard’s future, but the player has now spoken out about this and played down talk that he came close to leaving.

Despite the stories doing the rounds in the media, Trossard has insisted that leaving the Emirates Stadium was never really an option for him this summer.

Leandro Trossard plays down talk of Arsenal exit

Speaking to the Belgian media, as quoted and translated by the Metro, Trossard suggested that some fitness concerns might also have contributed to the speculation as it meant he wasn’t playing as much.

“I’ve had some good weeks, both individually and with Arsenal,” Trossard said.

“There are always rumours like that. Leaving was never really an option. I feel very good at Arsenal.

“At the beginning of the season I struggled a bit with an injury. I think those rumours were there because of the lack of minutes.”

What role does Trossard have at Arsenal?

Trossard has often excelled as something of a super-sub, with the 30-year-old showing a real knack for making an impact when coming off the bench.

Still, he’s also done well when starting some games this season, giving Mikel Arteta an option on the left-hand side, while he can potentially also play as a striker.

There’s a lot of competition, especially now that Eberechi Eze has joined, while Gabriel Martinelli has also shown an improvement in form.

But there looks like there should also still be a role for Trossard over the course of the season.