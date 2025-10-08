Barcelona line up €65m transfer move for star with 88 goals in his last 116 games

Serhou Guirassy celebrates with his Borussia Dortmund teammates (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a transfer move for Borussia Dortmund’s in-form striker Serhou Guirassy as their preferred replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalan giants will surely soon need to think about replacing veteran front-man Lewandowski, who will turn 38 next season.

It won’t be easy to find someone who can slot in as well as the Poland international has, but Guirassy is one of Europe’s most clinical finishers at the moment.

The Guinea international has a superb record of 88 goals in his last 116 games for Dortmund and his former club Stuttgart.

Something of a late bloomer, Guirassy turned 29 earlier this year, but looks like the real deal after his recent rise in the last few years.

Serhou Guirassy to Barcelona transfer could cost €65m

According to Fichajes, Barca are showing a strong interest in Guirassy, who has a special release clause worth €65m for certain big clubs.

The report claims this would allow the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign Guirassy for that €65m clause, but it’s not clear which other clubs could also be in the frame here.

Barcelona seem to have a strong interest, though, so it perhaps makes sense that Guirassy is being targeted as Lewandowski’s successor.

Take a look below at Guirassy’s form in the last four seasons…

Season Games Goals 2022/23 (Stuttgart) 28 14 2023/24 (Stuttgart) 30 30 2024/25 (Dortmund) 50 38 2025/26 (Dortmund) 8 6

Guirassy’s numbers are seriously impressive, so it’s surely inevitable that big clubs will come knocking for him soon.

Barcelona would do well to bring him to the Nou Camp, even if Fichajes notes some concern about the player’s age and the fact that he hasn’t played in La Liga before.

If they hesitate, though, it could be risky as one imagines other major clubs will come in for him, with €65m looking like a potential bargain for such a prolific player.