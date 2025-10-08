Ruben Amorim is struggling at Man United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been linked with an exit from the club in recent weeks.

They have started the season poorly, and naturally, there has been speculation about his future at the club. The Portuguese manager could be sacked if the results do not improve.

Man United players believe in Ruben Amorim

However, a report from ESPN claims that Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox have spoken to members of the Manchester United squad regarding the manager. They believe that the dressing room is still united in support of Amorim.

It will be interesting to see if the Manchester United hierarchy is willing to give him more opportunities to turn things around. They have brought in quality players to help him, but the results have not improved. Manchester United have just three wins from seven league matches. They need to improve to finish high up the table. A club of their stature should be securing Champions League football at the very least.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Portuguese manager will be desperate to turn things around. He has not been able to showcase his true quality at Manchester United yet. He will look to prove himself in the coming weeks.

Man United should persist with Amorim

Manchester United has been linked with multiple managers, but they need to be careful about the next appointment. Chopping and changing constantly has rarely worked in favour of clubs, and Manchester United should look to be more patient.

While there is no doubt that Amorim will need to change his methods in order to get the best out of his players, it is also clear that Manchester United players have underperformed. The blame for their poor start to the season cannot solely rest on the manager. The players will have to take responsibility as well.