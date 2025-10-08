Chelsea considering January swoop for PL centre-back as Marc Guehi alternative

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly considering a January move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, after deciding against reigniting their pursuit of Marc Guéhi, according to The Daily Express.

The Blues had been monitoring Guéhi’s situation closely, given his background at the Cobham Academy and his impending contract expiry at Crystal Palace next summer.

However, with the England international now tipped for a move to Liverpool or Real Madrid, Chelsea have shifted their focus toward Murillo, a player who has been on their radar since the summer.

Under the management of Enzo Maresca, Chelsea continue to reshape their squad as they aim to build a Premier League title winning team.

Chelsea continue to spend under Enzo Maresca

Even in the recent summer transfer window, the Blues made high profile signings to strengthen their squad after their success in the Club World Cup.

The likes of Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and others joined the club to add more depth and quality to the squad.

The Italian manager, who favours a possession-based system with defenders comfortable on the ball, views Murillo as an ideal fit for his backline.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has impressed since arriving at Nottingham Forest from Corinthians in 2023, quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young centre-backs in the Premier League.

His ability to step into midfield, distribute accurately, and maintain composure against high-intensity pressing sides has drawn comparisons to elite modern defenders like Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos.

Murillo as considered a Marc Guehi alternative

Initially, Chelsea had explored the possibility of bringing Guéhi back to Stamford Bridge. A product of the club’s youth academy.

However, the report claims that Chelsea have now “ruled out” a move for their former academy star, with Guéhi expected to target a bigger stage. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have expressed serious interest.

Murillo’s performances have already caught the eye of multiple top clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Arsenal, but Chelsea are leading the race against other competitors.

He has been described in The Guardian as ‘one of the best defenders in the Premier League’.

Moreover, Chelsea’s injury issues in defense this season have highlighted the need for reinforcements.

