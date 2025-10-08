After Garnacho: Chelsea plan to return to Man United for ‘special’ player next summer

Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea signed Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in the summer transfer window this year and they could get another player next year from Old Trafford.

The Blues have been active in the market in recent windows and reshaped their squad under the leadership of manager Enzo Maresca.

According to Teamtalk, Chelsea’s interest in Kobbie Mainoo shows no signs of waning.

Despite boasting a stacked midfield, the Blues are reportedly still keeping tabs on the 20-year-old Man United midfielder.

Chelsea planning for summer 2026 move for Mainoo

While a move in January is increasingly viewed as unlikely, Chelsea are believed to be positioning themselves for an approach next summer, as per the report.

At present, Enzo Maresca leads a crowded and talented midfield group. The Blues currently use a robust core that includes Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Andrey Santos, and Dario Essugo.

These options provide depth, creativity and defensive balance. Given all that, one might assume the club would deprioritise any further additions in the engine room.

The club’s appetite to sign Mainoo in January is thought to be constrained by pragmatic factors such as squad balance, financial considerations and the difficulty of prising him away midseason.

That’s why it is believed that a formal bid is more likely next summer, when contract issues or changes in United’s priorities might open the door.

Mainoo is struggling under Amorim at Man United

Meanwhile, Mainoo’s lack of Premier League starts so far under Rúben Amorim has fueled speculation that he may be undervalued or under-utilised at Old Trafford, which could prompt the player to consider alternatives.

Chelsea, in that sense, may act as an attractive destination, offering the midfielde to stay in the Premier League and prove himself.

Napoli stand in the way of Chelsea signing Mainoo next year. The Italian giants are still in contact with United over a move in January for the England international midfielder.

United legend Paul Scholes has described Mainoo as a ‘special’ player in the past.

