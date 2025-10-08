Journalist reveals striker’s reps “are touching base” with Chelsea & Tottenham over transfer

Dusan Vlahovic in action for Juventus (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham have reportedly both been approached over a potential transfer move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international hasn’t quite found his best form with Juve, despite previously looking like a quality young player during a spell at Fiorentina.

Vlahovic is now coming towards the end of his contract, so there may well be a fair few opportunities for him in the months ahead.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking to TBR Football, Vlahovic’s people have been in contact with Chelsea and Tottenham, though it seems there might also be the chance of a move to the Saudi Pro League if the player favours a big pay day.

Dusan Vlahovic transfer update emerges as Chelsea and Tottenham offered striker

It’s not yet clear if Chelsea or Spurs would want Vlahovic, but Bailey says they’ve been approached over the 25-year-old, so this could be an interesting saga to keep an eye on.

“Once again his people are touching base with potential landing spots – Chelsea and Tottenham have been spoken to by intermediaries. Much will depend on whether he wants a ‘pay day’ – he won’t get that in England,” Bailey said.

“He would get major money obviously, but nothing compared to what he could earn in Saudi Arabia – he would only get more than his current salary at Juventus if he moved to the Middle East.

“But Vlahovic is just 25. Whilst doing well at Juventus, he hasn’t blown anyone away and you get the feeling he has unfinished business at this point of his career.”

Should Chelsea or Tottenham gamble on Vlahovic?

Vlahovic has just 62 goals in 153 games for Juventus, having never once managed more than 20 in all competitions in a single season.

Given that the Premier League is tougher than Italian football, it’s hard to imagine Vlahovic being able to make the step up to playing for the likes of Chelsea or Spurs.

He might be available on the cheap this January, or on a free next summer, but that doesn’t mean that clubs should be lured into doing a deal when spending a bit more money could get them a far better player.