Report: Chelsea and Tottenham monitoring 20-year-old Premier League prodigy

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

According to TeamTalk, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are attentive to his situation, and they could look to sign him in the near future. The 20-year-old is unlikely to be allowed to leave the club in January, and a summer move seems more likely.

Tottenham and Chelsea need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old would be a long-term acquisition. He will add creativity, control and technical attributes in the middle of the park. Mainoo is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a quality player for the two clubs.

He has struggled for regular opportunities at Manchester United, and the Red Devils are unlikely to stand in his way. However, selling a player of his potential to a direct rival could prove to be a huge mistake. Chelsea and Tottenham could groom Mainoo into a star.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular opportunities. Joining either of the two English clubs could be ideal for him. They could provide him with the platform to compete in Europe and fight for trophies.

The player is highly rated across Europe, and Manchester United value him as well. However, he is not an indispensable asset for their manager, and it remains to be seen whether he will be sold in the coming months.

Manchester United need talented young players like him to build for the future. It will be interesting to see if they can play a key role in his transfer.