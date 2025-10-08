Crystal Palace striker suggests he could leave the club

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has dropped a hint that he could leave Selhurst Park in the near future.

The French striker’s comments come at a time when his name is being linked not only with clubs in the English Championship but also with teams across Europe.

The striker has made his name for Palace by helping the club win the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year.

Due to his brilliant performances for the Premier League side, Mateta was receive a call from the France national team for whom he is expected to make his debut this month, at the age of 28.

Jean-Philippe Mateta wants Champions League football

However, his rise might be bad news for Palace as it opens up the possibility of him leaving the club and his latest comments have suggested that he has high ambitions and could be open to the opportunity of playing for a club in the Champions League.

Speaking to RMC Sport, said:

“It’s natural, every ambitious player wants to reach that milestone. Especially when you arrive in the national team and around you, there are only players who play in the Champions League, who win the biggest trophies. When you play surrounded by the best players in the world, naturally you want to reach that milestone.”

Mateta heading out of Crystal Palace soon?

Mateta’s suggestion that he might be open to leaving Crystal Palace signals that his next chapter could be approaching sooner.

His rise started from the 2023-24 season when he scored 16 goals in the Premier League and he kept up his form in the 2024-25 season by scoring 14 goals.

His consistent numbers have caught the attention of some Premier League clubs who could consider a move for the Frenchman in the near future.

Liverpool have reportedly shown interest in signing the Palace striker while Manchester United have also taken a closer look at the Frenchman.

