Aston Villa set to receive significant financial boost thanks to one clever transfer decision

Photo Credits: Shaun Botterill/Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea is close to completing a permanent move away from the club.

The talented Argentine, who has been on loan at Portuguese giants Benfica for the 2025/2026 season, is just one appearance shy of triggering a obligatory purchase clause.

This impending transfer represents a savvy piece of business for Aston Villa, securing a significant financial boost without the player ever featuring in a competitive senior match for the Villans.

The transfer has been one of the more unique in recent Premier League history.

Enzo Barrenechea’s arrival at Villa Park in 2024 was part of a financial maneuver aimed at assisting the club with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), having been signed from Juventus in a separate but connected deal to Douglas Luiz’s move to Turin.

Now, the groundwork laid a year ago is set to pay off handsomely, providing crucial funds for Unai Emery’s squad development.

Enzo Barrenechea one game away from Aston Villa exit

The Express and Star reports that the 24-year-old midfielder is on the verge of leaving Villa permanently.

The loan agreement with Benfica included an obligation to buy clause, which is triggered once Barrenechea makes 15 appearances for the Portuguese club.

Having made 14 appearances to date, the permanent sale is effectively secured with his next outing.

As per the report, Aston Villa have already pocketed an initial £2.5 million as a loan fee for the temporary switch.

Once the obligatory clause is triggered, Villa will be guaranteed a further £10.5 million from Benfica to make the deal permanent.

The total fee for the player, who spent the previous season on loan at Valencia, is approximately £13 million.

This excellent piece of financial engineering ensures a healthy profit for Aston Villa, helping to support the club’s ambitions while adhering to financial fair play regulations.

Barrenechea, meanwhile, has found a consistent home at Benfica and will look to continue his development in the Primeira Liga, a move that is a win-win for all parties involved.

Villa will also reportedly retain a 30% sell-on clause on any future profit Benfica makes from the player.

Enzo Barrenechea’s rise at Benfica

Since joining Benfica, he has impressed with his composure, tactical discipline, and passing range, becoming a regular starter for the Portuguese club.

While Barrenechea would have struggled for game time at Aston Villa, he has started every game for Benfica this season, and even scored in the Champions League against Qarabag.

Barrenechea’s success in Portugal could make him one of the next Argentine midfielders to rise through Europe’s ranks, a journey that now benefits both him and Aston Villa.