Report: Man United star wants to leave due to concern over World Cup place

Ruben Amorim looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly keen on a departure from the club this January due to concerns over his World Cup place.

The Netherlands international has struggled to get into Ruben Amorim’s side on a regular basis, and faces even more competition now after the summer signings of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo.

According to the Daily Mail, Zirkzee now sees it as crucial that he leaves in order to get more playing time to boost his World Cup hopes for next summer.

The Red Devils could do with having someone like Zirkzee around for extra squad depth, but it makes sense that that’s not the kind of role the 24-year-old would be looking for in a World Cup year.

Is it time for Joshua Zirkzee to leave Manchester United?

In all honesty, even if there wasn’t the World Cup to think about, Zirkzee has struggled a lot at Old Trafford and he could do well to do what others have done and leave in order to revive his career.

That’s worked quite well for United flops such as Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay, so perhaps Zirkzee could also enjoy a bit of a revival if he gets out of the toxic atmosphere at MUFC.

So many players have gone backwards at United in this challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but Zirkzee showed enough at his former club Bologna to suggest that there could still be a promising career there for him.

Our information on Joshua Zirkzee’s future

As recently reported here for the Daily Briefing, Zirkzee has a lot of suitors ahead of January, so he won’t be short of options if he does decide to go.

Juventus, AC Milan and Como are keen on the Dutchman, who is expected to look favourably on a return to Italy.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa, West Ham and Brighton could offer him the chance to stay in English football.