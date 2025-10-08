West Ham join race to sign unsettled Manchester United attacker

Nuno Espirito Santo and Joshua Zirkzee (Photo by Alex Pantling, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly looking for signings in attack this January and could be one of the clubs in the mix for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee has endured a difficult time since joining Man Utd from Bologna last year, having previously looked like an exciting prospect during his time in Serie A.

Current Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, however, doesn’t seem to have much room for Zirkzee in his squad, and this has led to speculation over his future.

West Ham are being increasingly linked with Zirkzee, as per a report from Football Insider, which also notes that clubs in Italy are keen to bring him back.

Joshua Zirkzee to seal West Ham transfer?

Zirkzee has admirers in Serie A and the Premier League, as recently reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The Hammers are among those, with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo perhaps likely to be keen to make changes to the struggling squad he’s inherited from Graham Potter.

West Ham had a difficult summer transfer window, losing star winger Mohammed Kudus, who ended up joining Tottenham.

Callum Wilson joined WHUFC but has so far struggled to make much of an impact, while Niclas Fullkrug has also been a disappointment.

Should Man United let Zirkzee go?

United fans may have slightly split opinions on what to do with Zirkzee ahead of January.

On one hand, the Netherlands international is a decent squad player, but it’s also fair to say that he’s probably not going to get a huge amount of opportunities to start games.

With that in mind, perhaps there’s some sense in cashing in on him while interest is still there, which could then allow the club to reinvest money from his sale in a better attacking player to help them improve in the second half of the season.