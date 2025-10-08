Leeds United emerge as favourites to land Nottingham Forest star

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly keeping an eye on a £15 million-valued Nottingham Forest star Chris Wood, as continued investment in attacking options becomes a priority for Daniel Farke’s side.

Wood’s goal record, pedigree, and past connection to Elland Road make him a compelling target and Leeds may view the January window as the time to reignite pursuit.

Wood is no stranger to Leeds. He enjoyed one of his most prolific seasons at the club before departing for Burnley in 2017. Since then, he has built up an impressive resume, scoring consistently.

Leeds United are interested in Chris Wood

According to LeedsUnited.News, Wood remains in the thoughts of Elland Road’s hierarchy, with the Whites are monitoring his situation at Forest.

His performances at Nottingham Forest have elevated his stock. In the 2024–25 season, Wood scored 20 Premier League goals.

With the arrival of Ange Postecoglou at Forest, Wood’s role could be undermined, making him more accessible, if Forest are willing to consider a sale.

Wood offers Leeds exactly what they often lack, a physical presence who can stretch defenses and a prolific presence in attack.

Wood could be the ideal signing for Leeds

His proven Premier League experience makes him the ideal options for Leeds United to target.

For Wood, a return to Elland Road carries emotional resonance and a chance to reassert himself in the Premier League spotlight.

Should Leeds execute smartly, they could land a marquee striker who immediately strengthens their attacking spine. Yet, the success of such a move will depend heavily on the stance of Forest.

Due to Wood’s opportunities getting limited at Forest, it would be the ideal move for the attacker to leave the club for a chance to play for Leeds again and finish the story that started years ago.

