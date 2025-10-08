(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

The Ivorian is regarded as one of the finest young defensive talents in European football right now, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for both teams.

Crystal Palace tried to sign Diomande in the summer.

Ousmane Diomande to replace Konate?

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are looking at him as a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate.

The French International will leave Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer of 2026. He has not signed an extension with the Premier League champions. The Reds will need to find a quality replacement, and the African could be the ideal long-term investment for them. He has shown his quality in Portugal, and he has the physicality to do well in the Premier League as well. He could develop into an important player for Liverpool.

Chelsea keen on Diomande

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on the defender as well. They need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit. The 21-year-old will help them tighten up at the back. The opportunity to move to Chelsea or Liverpool will be quite exciting for the young defender. He will want to compete at the highest level, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.

The defender is highly rated across Europe and Manchester United manager. Ruben Amorim has previously described him as a “very talented” player. He worked with Diomande during their time together at the Portuguese club.

The defender has been linked with Manchester United in the past as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He will look to join a club where he will be able to win major trophies. Chelsea and Liverpool could provide him with that platform.