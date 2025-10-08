Alan Pardew names next club for Marc Guehi and it’s not Liverpool

Alan Pardew and Marc Guehi (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Former Crystal Palace player and manager Alan Pardew says he can see Marc Guehi going abroad instead of joining Liverpool.

The England international has been superb during his time at Selhurst Park and he came very close to a late move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

However, Palace cancelled their agreement with the Reds at the last minute due to not having time to sign a replacement in defence.

Now the situation is different, with Guehi approaching the end of his contract with Palace and being able to negotiate with foreign clubs from January onwards.

It is well known that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are now also keen on Guehi, and Pardew seems to think a move abroad is more likely for the 25-year-old.

Marc Guehi tipped for transfer to major European club

Discussing Guehi’s future, Pardew made the big prediction that he probably now wouldn’t end up moving to Liverpool.

“My guess is that internationally will be an option because of that January clause where a club can sign him, and I think Munich are in the box seat. And I think that’s similar to Real Madrid. They have a similar model. They’re looking for some kind of influence and change and value to their signings,” Pardew said on Sky Sports.

“So he’ll play for any of them teams and I think it’ll be brilliant for England in the World Cup. Marc has ended up, in my view, in a better position actually than he is if he’d have moved to Liverpool.”

Liverpool have been linked with Ronald Araujo as an alternative to Guehi and one imagines the Merseyside giants will have to explore other options soon as they also have an issue with a player coming towards being out of contract in the form of Ibrahima Konate.