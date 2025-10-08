Sources: Man United ready to pay “big money” for rumoured Liverpool transfer target

Antoine Semenyo celebrates with his Bournemouth teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Manchester United are still very keen on Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo after first targeting him during the summer transfer window.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, the Ghana international is emerging as a top target for the Red Devils, and their interest is understood to be stronger than Liverpool’s, despite some rumours to the contrary.

Semenyo has started this season in sensational form, contributing a total of nine goals and assists in his first seven Premier League games.

It’s easy to imagine Man Utd benefiting from a player like that, especially as Matheus Cunha hasn’t exactly hit the ground running since joining from Wolves in the summer.

Manchester United back in for Antoine Semenyo transfer

United pushed for Semenyo in the summer, but it seems they were unconvinced about Bournemouth’s asking price at the time.

Even though the 25-year-old’s price will only have gone up since then, it now seems that MUFC are happier to table a big bid for the player.

As one source put it to me, “United now recognise it would be well worth paying big money for Semenyo”.

It’s hard to blame them, with the Cherries talisman looking like he’d surely be an upgrade on their current attacking players.

Could other clubs enter the running for Antoine Semenyo?

Semenyo will surely have other suitors if he carries on playing like this, so that could make things tricky for a United side who can’t offer European football.

For now, it seems Liverpool aren’t planning more attacking signings after spending big in that position in the summer.

Still, it will be interesting to keep an eye on what the other big clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham decide to do.

If United have to see off competition from any of them, then it’s perhaps hard to imagine Semenyo favouring Old Trafford over other possible moves.