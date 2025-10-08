“Secret” deal already agreed: Man Utd to sell star for £100m + use money to sign Premier League duo

Bruno Fernandes warming up for Manchester United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly already agreed to sell Bruno Fernandes to a club in the Saudi Pro League for a whopping £100million transfer fee.

The plan is then to use that cash on the signings of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

That’s according to reliable journalist Indy Kaila, who says this “secret” deal to cash in on Fernandes next summer has already been agreed, with parties involved now just waiting for the Portugal international to finalise personal terms with his next club.

Exclusive ? ?? Bruno Fernandes sale agreed ?? Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson incoming We have been told high level sercet ? @ManUtd transfer plans We understand that Bruno Fernandes will be sold to Saudi Arabia league ?? for £100m in the summer. The deal is already… pic.twitter.com/qSHGwbkqzp — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 7, 2025

Fernandes has been a star performer for Man Utd for many years now, and it wouldn’t be easy to replace him, though some fans might feel it’s probably about the right time to move on.

Is it time for Manchester United to replace Bruno Fernandes?

Fernandes is not getting any younger, so to potentially make £100m from a player who’ll turn 32 next season seems like a bit of a no-brainer from a business perspective.

And even if the former Sporting Lisbon man is a world class talent who can provide moments of magic to decide games, it might also be sensible to try to bring in midfielders who fit Ruben Amorim’s playing style better.

Fernandes’ role in Amorim’s formation and tactics hasn’t always been that clear, and it might help the club to have less of an obvious star in that area of the pitch.

United can perhaps be a bit overly reliant on Fernandes to get them out of trouble, so a different emphasis might generally improve the flow of the team in the long run.

Baleba and Anderson are fine players who have shown what they can do in the Premier League, so most MUFC fans would likely welcome them as replacements in a new-look midfield.