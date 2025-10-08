Report: Man United told how much they need to pay for 24-year-old La Liga target

Man United manager Ruben Amorim
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Elche defender David Affengruber in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has impressed with the Spanish club, and he has caught the attention of the top teams. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Man United could use Affengruber

Manchester United could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the 24-year-old would be a useful acquisition. According to Fichajes, Elche have now set their asking price for the defender. They will demand €25 million for him. It is a reasonable price to pay for a player of his quality, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are ready to pay up.

They could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and Affengruber would be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality at the Spanish club, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for the Premier League as well. The reported asking price is quite reasonable and the move could prove to be a bargain in future.

David Affengruber could fancy the move

David Affengruber applauds Elche fans
David Affengruber of Elche CF applauds the fans following a LaLiga match. (Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him. Even though they have struggled in recent seasons, Manchester United are an elite club. They have an ambitious project and the resources to sign the best players. They could be challenging for major trophies soon.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. The defender will certainly be excited to join them if the opportunity presents itself. It would be a major step up for him, and he would get to improve with regular game time in England.

