Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United looks on after losing a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is nearing the end of his contract at the club.

According to a report via Fichajes, they would be willing to offer him a renewal if he is prepared to accept a pay cut. The 32-year-old defender will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The defender currently earns around £190,000 a week, and Manchester United do not want to pay him that kind of money anymore. They would be willing to renew his contract if he is ready to accept a shorter contract with performance-based incentives.

Saudi Arabian clubs are keeping tabs on Maguire.

New deal for Harry Maguire?

It will be interesting to see if the England international is willing to accept those terms. He has been an important player for the club, and keeping him would be ideal for Manchester United as well. The opportunity to continue at Old Trafford could be exciting for the defender.

Maguire will want to compete at the highest level, and staying at Manchester United would be ideal. It remains to be seen whether he is ready to renew his contract with the club.

Manchester United have struggled since his arrival in 2019, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will hope to win major trophies in the near future, and Maguire will certainly want to be a part of their project.

Maguire staying would be ideal

Apart from his quality as a defender, he is experience and leadership could prove to be invaluable for Manchester United. They are going through a rough patch, and they need leaders like him in the dressing room.

The two parties should look to continue the partnership for now. It could prove to be extremely beneficial mutually. The defender has shown that he is capable of competing at the highest level, and he could continue to help Manchester United in the coming seasons as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking at La Liga defender David Affengruber as well.