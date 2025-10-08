(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for a midfielder when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they wanted to sign Conor Gallagher during the summer window. Romano claims that they could look to make a move for the 25-year-old midfielder if he is made available.

Romano said to GMS: “Yeah, I think it’s a possibility for Man United to go for a new midfielder in January. Then, in this case, it will depend on opportunities.

“So, unless there is an opportunity for a big name, I think that has to be the window of maybe a loan deal or a last-minute chance on the market. “For example, Man United tried for Conor Gallagher in the final days of the summer transfer window.

“So that kind of opportunity, in case he becomes available, or any other player with that kind of skill becomes available on a good deal, maybe on a loan with an option to buy, for Man United might be interesting, but at the moment, we are not in that direction.” Conor Gallagher needs a fresh start

The 25-year-old has not been a regular starter for Atletico Madrid, and a return to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Manchester United could use someone like him, and it would be an exceptional move for all parties.

The midfielder needs regular gametime at this stage of his career, and Manchester United will be able to provide him with that platform. They have struggled to control games, and they need more physicality and drive in the middle of the park. The former Chelsea midfielder could be the ideal fit for them.

Man United could use Gallagher

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. Gallagher has played in the Premier League in the past, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Manchester United have the finances to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether the La Liga outfit is prepared to sanction his departure in the middle of the season. He could help Manchester United improve and finish the season strongly.