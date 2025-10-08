Man United midfielder Casemiro shares the most unsual fact about his career

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro recently revealed a surprising and amusing detail, his name has been misspelled for most of his professional career.

The Brazilian star, who has enjoyed a successful career with Brazil, Real Madrid and Manchester United, that his real name is not Casemiro.

Casemiro disclosed that many of his official listings, whether in matchday programmes, registration documents, or club materials, have used incorrect spellings of his name.

The error was apparently never fully corrected earlier in his career, leading to a longtime misrepresentation that only now is being discussed openly.

Casemiro shares that his name is actually Casimiro

The midfielder disclosed that his actual name is Casimiro, and not Casemiro and that a printing error during his days at Sao Paulo changed his name for the rest of his career.

The midfielder revealed that he decided not to correct it because he played well with the misspelled name on his shirt.

Speaking to La Repubblica, he said:

“For everyone, I will always be Casemiro… It’s all Sao Paulo’s fault. It all started when I played one of my first matches for Sao Paulo, the club where I went through the ranks, from the youth team to the first team [from 2002 to 2013]. They accidentally wrote my name with an ‘e’ on the shirt. I played very well.

“I’m a very superstitious person. I told the club: ‘There’s no need to change it — things are going well.’ It was a one-match mistake, and now I’ll carry it with me forever.”

Man United star has had an illustrious career

Players have some unusual rituals that they perform due to superstitious beliefs but Casemiro’s story is perhaps the most unusual.

It is understandable to see him stick with his name misspelled and whether it had a role to play in his career or not, it has truly worked for him and the teams he has played for.

The Man United midfielder continues to remain a key player for the club, although he has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford, and his country Brazil.

His experience, pedigree and status in world football is highly respected due to the trophies he has won in his career.

