Gary Neville tells Ruben Amorim the players who “shouldn’t be playing for” Manchester United

Ruben Amorim and Gary Neville (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has made it clear that he thinks Ruben Amorim shouldn’t be putting up with any players who can’t deal with criticism from pundits.

Amorim was recently quoted as saying that some of his Man Utd players had to deal with the pressure of criticism from the media and former players, which was distracting them from fully buying into his system and tactics.

Neville, however, is not having any of that, and says any United player who can’t handle that kind of pressure shouldn’t be at the club.

The ex-Red Devil insisted that he and his old teammates had to put up with that kind of thing from right at the start of their careers at Old Trafford.

Gary Neville’s message to Manchester United players and pundit criticism

Speaking on his podcast with Sky Sports, Neville recalled how Alan Hansen insisted on Match of the Day that Sir Alex Ferguson would not be able to win anything with kids.

Neville and other homegrown United players such as David Beckham and Ryan Giggs ended up proving him wrong, rather than shrinking under that pressure.

“If pundits are getting into your head then you shouldn’t be playing for the club,” Neville said.

“Do people not remember Alan Hansen criticising us when we broke in as young kids saying that you can’t win anything with kids?

“That was the greatest centre-back of all time at that moment talking about us as if we were, you know, inferior and nowhere near good enough.”

MUFC fans will surely agree with Neville here that players need to be made of tougher stuff and deal with the fact that there will always be critics and opinions out there, and that part of being a top player is learning to ignore it, or even to use it as extra motivation.