Man United transfers: In-demand centre-back could join Red Devils as a free agent

Manchester United are reportedly showing serious interest in Dayot Upamecano, the Bayern Munich centre-back whose contract is set to expire next summer, according to BILD.

With defensive signings neglected in recent windows despite key departures, the Red Devils appear ready to address their backline deficiency by tapping into Bayern’s defensive ranks.

However, complications surrounding Upamecano’s renewal talks and the high interest in signing the player could make it difficult for the Red Devils to complete the deal.

The current centre-back options at Old Trafford include players like Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lenny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven.

Man United are looking for a new centre-back

With Maguire facing an uncertain future at the club due to interest from Saudi Arabia and Martinez dealing with fitness issues for a long time, signing a new centre-back could become the priority for the Red Devils.

During the summer, United focused heavily on strengthening their attacking options, bringing in players such as Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Šeško, Senne Lammens and Diego León.

Meanwhile, veterans Victor Lindelöf and Jonny Evans both departed when their contracts expired. United thus entered the season with thinner defensive depth than many anticipated.

Upamecano’s deal in Bavaria is under strain. While Bayern have agreed on a base salary with him, the sticking point is the signing-on bonus.

The gap between Bayern’s offer and the player’s expectations has rendered negotiations extremely difficult, and United appear to be positioning themselves as one of the suitors in the race to sign him.

Red Devils face competition to sign Upamecano

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all in the race to sign the French defender and his potential availability as a bargain option is something that is seen as a bonus.

The Bayern defender offers experience, ball-playing ability, and the sort of profile suited to modern defense. But securing his signature will not be easy by any means.

The questions remains, would United be able to proide him Champions League football like other clubs? Only time will tell.

