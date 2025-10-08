Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

The move collapsed eventually after Crystal Palace failed to sign a quality replacement for him. The 25-year-old is now expected to leave the club in January. He will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Crystal Palace are under pressure to sanction his departure. They will not want to lose him for free in the summer.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. He has been linked with multiple clubs. European heavyweights like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been linked with the player as well.

Marc Guehi stance on a move

According to journalist Dean Jones via TEAMtalk, Guehi does not have any preference towards Liverpool anymore, and he could consider a move to any club. The development will come as a blow to Liverpool. They will certainly hope to sign the player in the near future.

“I think we need to be very clear that the situation has changed with Guehi,” said Dean Jones. “He is looking at things from a fresh perspective now. His approach to a transfer is unclouded by past thoughts. “So I would take the Bayern rumour seriously, it might be something that starts to hold real appeal as the player thinks about his next move. “Of course there was a sense of disappointment when his move to Liverpool fell through but some of the reports were over the top in terms of his reaction. “He always knew there was a chance that deal could collapse and he’s a level headed player who knows other opportunities are ahead of him. “He did want to join Liverpool and is still interested, but now the situation is completely open. I don’t think he is any more likely to commit to Anfield than any other major club at this moment. “I understand he’s looking at everything with fresh eyes and Bayern could well become a very interesting option.”

Liverpool need Guehi

Liverpool are in desperate need of defensive depth. Giovanni Leoni has been ruled out for the season with ACL damage, and Liverpool are lacking in depth in their defensive unit. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the 25-year-old England international and fill the void at the back.

Liverpool are one of the best clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the option to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies regularly. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to join.