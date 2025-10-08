Martin Allen confirms Tottenham hero is leaving the club

Tottenham fans wave flags (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s long-serving fullback Ben Davies appears to be nearing the final chapters of his time at Spurs.

Having spent well over a decade in North London, Davies is now officially Tottenham’s longest-serving squad member, a status that has naturally sparked talk among fans and pundits alike about when the time will come to bid farewell.

According to Tottenham Hotspur News, as his role diminishes and younger players ascend, the Spurs faithful are already preparing for an emotional send-off, expecting that Davies will walk off the pitch one last time to a standing ovation from supporters who have seen him through thick and thin.

Davies arrived at Tottenham from Swansea City in 2014 and has since carved out a respected, though often understated, legacy.

Over his many years at the club, he has accumulated 358 appearances, contributed nine goals, and delivered 26 assists.

Even in seasons where he was not guaranteed a starting role, Davies was a dependable presence, stepping in when needed and maintaining high standards.

Under Thomas Frank, Spurs are undergoing a tactical and personnel evolution, with younger fullbacks and defenders ascending.

Davies’s minutes have gradually declined, and he has been linked with a potential departure, especially as the club focuses on competing at the highest levels in both the Premier League and Europe.

Ben Davies to leave Tottenham?

Former Premier League midfielder Martin Allen believes Davies will receive an emotional sending off from the Spurs fans when he leaves the club.

“Is he now good enough to continue that in the Premier League,” Allen said.

“I’m not sure. I doubt it. But when you’ve got the competitions there in with the Champions League, you are going to need all your players at Champions League level.

“You’re going to need all of them to contribute. He will probably play in games like the FA Cup, League Cup, and some of the lesser Premier League games, maybe he may get involved.

“But I think his time’s probably coming to an end in Tottenham, and I’m sure every Tottenham fan, when he does play, his last game for Tottenham, would give him a standing ovation because he’s been a fantastic player for them. But I think he’s coming towards the end of his Tottenham time.”

Though his playing time is waning and the squad is being reshaped around fresh faces, his legacy is etched into Spurs’ identity.

When the moment arrives, few would be surprised if the final whistle is followed by applause, gratitude, and a standing ovation befitting a player who dedicated so much to the Lilywhites.

