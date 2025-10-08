Club remain in contact with Manchester United star over January loan transfer

Manchester United could lose a big name in January (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Napoli are reportedly maintaining contacts with the entourage of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ahead of a potential January loan move.

The England international has been struggling for playing time recently, and it could make sense for him to seek a move elsewhere this winter.

There has been plenty of speculation about Mainoo dating back to the summer, and now Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri claims there are still contacts ongoing with Napoli.

This follows a recent ESPN report stating that Mainoo could look again for a move away from Old Trafford in January.

United weren’t keen on letting Mainoo go before, so it will be interesting to see if their stance shifts ahead of the next transfer window.

Kobbie Mainoo surely needs to be starting games for Manchester United

Most Red Devils fans will surely agree that it’s a bit baffling to see Ruben Amorim continuing to overlook Mainoo in his starting XI.

The talented 20-year-old looks good enough to be playing more often, having made a real impression when he first broke into the team under previous manager Erik ten Hag.

It could certainly end up looking a bit silly if this popular homegrown youngster is allowed to leave and he goes on to shine elsewhere.

Napoli eyeing Mainoo after McTominay and Hojlund success

It makes sense, however, that Napoli are keen to raid United again as they have done quite well helping MUFC flops get back to their best.

Scott McTominay has proven a revelation in Naples, while Rasmus Hojlund has also started well this season since joining on loan.

Mainoo looks like another player who could surely improve once he gets himself out of Manchester, so this will certainly be an interesting story to keep an eye on ahead of January.