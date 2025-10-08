Club remain in contact with Manchester United star over January loan transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Manchester United logo on corner flag
Manchester United could lose a big name in January (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Napoli are reportedly maintaining contacts with the entourage of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ahead of a potential January loan move.

The England international has been struggling for playing time recently, and it could make sense for him to seek a move elsewhere this winter.

There has been plenty of speculation about Mainoo dating back to the summer, and now Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri claims there are still contacts ongoing with Napoli.

This follows a recent ESPN report stating that Mainoo could look again for a move away from Old Trafford in January.

United weren’t keen on letting Mainoo go before, so it will be interesting to see if their stance shifts ahead of the next transfer window.

Kobbie Mainoo warming up for Manchester United
Kobbie Mainoo warming up for Manchester United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo surely needs to be starting games for Manchester United

Most Red Devils fans will surely agree that it’s a bit baffling to see Ruben Amorim continuing to overlook Mainoo in his starting XI.

The talented 20-year-old looks good enough to be playing more often, having made a real impression when he first broke into the team under previous manager Erik ten Hag.

It could certainly end up looking a bit silly if this popular homegrown youngster is allowed to leave and he goes on to shine elsewhere.

Napoli eyeing Mainoo after McTominay and Hojlund success

It makes sense, however, that Napoli are keen to raid United again as they have done quite well helping MUFC flops get back to their best.

More Stories / Latest News
Bruno Fernandes warming up for Man United, plus yellow 'breaking news' banner
“Secret” deal already agreed: Man Utd to sell star for £100m + use money to sign Premier League duo
Arne Slot giving instructions to Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai
Stats show one Liverpool star is quietly thriving despite team’s struggles – opinion
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Newcastle game
Report: Liverpool closely monitoring 11-G/A attacker Arsenal have scouted

Scott McTominay has proven a revelation in Naples, while Rasmus Hojlund has also started well this season since joining on loan.

Mainoo looks like another player who could surely improve once he gets himself out of Manchester, so this will certainly be an interesting story to keep an eye on ahead of January.

More Stories Kobbie Mainoo

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *