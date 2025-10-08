Eddie Howe of Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of Alexander Sorloth.

As per Marca, they sent scouts to watch the player in action for Atletico Madrid recently, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in January. They were keen on the player earlier this summer as well.

The former Premier League striker scored 24 goals last season, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Newcastle. They have recently signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. However, they are not yet done improving the attacking unit. They are looking to bring in another quality striker.

Tottenham were keen on Sorloth recently.

Can Newcastle sign Alexander Sorloth?

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done in the coming weeks. Sorloth has played in the Premier League before with Crystal Palace, and he could settle in quickly and make an instant impact if he joins Newcastle. They have an ambitious project, and the opportunity to join them could be exciting for the striker.

He has not been a regular starter for Atletico Madrid, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince him to join the club. They will need to provide him with game time assurances.

The 29-year-old Norwegian is at the peak of his career, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Atletico Madrid. Moving back to the Premier League could be an interesting opportunity for him.

Newcastle could use Sorloth

Newcastle are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they will be hoping to do well across multiple competitions. They need a deeper squad with more quality. Signing another striker could prove to be an interesting decision for them.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be hoping to win a major trophy. Letting the 29-year-old leave in January could weaken the squad. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.