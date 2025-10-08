Report: Arsenal hopeful of signing winger who had 21 G/A last season

(Photo by Alex Pantlin

Arsenal’s long-term pursuit of Kenan Yildiz is far from over, despite the Juventus forward closing in on a new deal with the Italian giants.

According to Tuttosport, the Turkey international has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in Serie A and his fine form has drawn attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Mikel Arteta’s side.

While Juventus are eager to secure his future with a contract extension until 2030, Arsenal are reportedly continuing to monitor his situation with hopes of one day bringing him to North London.

Kenan Yildiz continues to impress for Juventus

At just 20 years old, Yildiz has become one of Juventus’s most exciting attacking prospects.

His ability to play both as a second striker and on the wing has made him an invaluable asset for Juventus.

Yildiz scored 12 goals last season for the Serie A giants and managed to get nine assists.

Tuttosport report claims the Turin club are prepared to extend his contract until 2030, adding another year to his current deal and possibly improving his salary to reflect his growing importance.

However, while Juventus are optimistic about finalising the agreement, clubs like Arsenal are expected to keep tabs on Yildiz’s progress.

Arteta has consistently focused on signing young, high-ceiling players capable of developing into world-class stars.

Arsenal manager is an admirer of Yildiz

The Arsenal boss has a record of managing his attacking players well and making them better so that they can reach another level.

The Gunners boss has been backed heavily by the club hierarchy and they plan to do the same moving forward to keep Arsenal competitive.

While a move in the short term appears unlikely, Arsenal’s admiration is expected to persist. Should contract negotiations at Juventus stall or should the player eventually seek a new challenge, the Gunners could be among the first to reignite their interest.

Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring the Turkish international youngster.

Arsenal and Liverpool quoted £100m price for Premier League’s man-in-form