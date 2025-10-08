Report: Internal meeting takes place at Man United to discuss delicate issue

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly in a delicate period of internal assessment as concerns grow over Rúben Amorim’s future at the club.

According to ESPN, club executives have already held discreet but meaningful talks with senior players to gauge their views on the Portuguese manager’s tenure and recent performance.

Meanwhile, the club hierarchy is understood to be nearing a decision on whether to stand by Amorim or initiate a managerial change.

The unfolding situation suggests that the coming weeks may prove crucial in determining the direction of United’s season.

Man United officials hold meeting with players

The fact that United chiefs felt it necessary to consult with key squad members is telling. It shows both awareness of unrest and a desire to measure whether the locker room’s support for Amorim remains intact.

Senior figures, potentially captains and longer-serving players, have been asked about morale, confidence in tactics, and internal communication.

It is hardly a surprise considering how United have played this season and struggled to perform under Amorim. The Portuguese manager has been stubborn to modify his tactics to the demands of English football, consistently expressing his confidence in his philosophy.

CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox have held talks with players at the club, including club captain Bruno Fernandes to find out how they feel about the manager.

Ruben Amorim has the support of the squad

After consulting the players and the squad, the execs believe that the squad is fully behind Amorim and they believe in his project and his ideas.

That has to translate on the pitch now. United have suffered defeats against Arsenal, Manchester City and Brentford in the league this season while a shock exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town has broken the confidence of the fan base.

The good thing for Amorim is that he has the support of the players despite not making massive improvements at the club but it all depends on his team’s results and their position in the Premier League in the next few weeks.

If Amorim is shown the exit door at the club, Xavi Hernandez is waiting in the wings to take his job.

