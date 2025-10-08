Report: Man United preparing enormous offer of €150 million for former PL ace

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to make a bold move for Raphinha, putting forth a potential €150 million offer to lure the Brazilian winger away from Barcelona, according to Fichajes.

Given how important Raphinha is for the La Liga giants and how the Brazilian has performed, the transfer fee looks logical.

After leaving Leeds United for Barcelona, the versatile Brazilian attacker has been a huge success for the Spanish club.

He was a part of Barcelona’s title winning team last season and helped them reach the Champions League semifinal.

Raphinha has been a huge success at Barcelona

Raphinha scored 34 goals and provided 26 assists in all competitions for Hansi Flick’s side last season.

He was one of the best players in the world and finished 5th in the Ballon d’Or rankings this year.

United’s hierarchy, under increased scrutiny after recent campaigns, likely sees Raphinha as a marquee addition who can inject pace, creativity, and experience on the flanks.

Barcelona, however, might resist letting go of such a versatile attacker. Losing a player like Raphinha would be disastrous for the club and along with players like Pedri, Lamine Yamal and a few others, Raphinha is part of Barca’s core and their future plans.

Can Man United tempt Barca to come to the table?

But with United prepared to pay a premium, the Catalans may be tempted, particularly if their collective resources shift toward restructuring or freeing up wages.

A €150 million valuation places Raphinha among the upper echelon of global transfers, and it’s a number that few clubs would entertain lightly.

Should United succeed, which is wishful thinking on their part at this point, they will not only land a top-tier winger but also make a statement about their direction for years to come.

