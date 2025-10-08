(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in securing the signature of Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old has done quite well in the Premier League so far this season, and he’s on the radar of clubs like Liverpool. According to Fichajes, Richard Hughes is driving Liverpool’s move for the Premier League forward.

Liverpool need Antoine Semenyo

It is clear that Liverpool need a left-sided attacker, and the Ghana International would be ideal for them. Liverpool have struggled since the departure of Luis Diaz, and Semenyo could be the ideal replacement. He will add goals and creativity to the side. His ability to take on defenders in one-versus-one situations will add unpredictability as well.

The 25-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and joining one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him. He will look to prove himself at the highest level. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a deal with the Cherries.

Semenyo asking price revealed

The report claims that Liverpool would need to spend around £75 million in order to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to break the Bank for him. They need to act quickly. Clubs like Tottenham and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Semenyo will want to compete at the highest level, and Liverpool can provide him with that platform. They will be able to help him push for major trophies regularly. On the other hand, Manchester United and going through a period of rebuilding. Liverpool are likely to be a more attractive destination for the attacker.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an offer for him in January.