Sky journalist issues update on how Chelsea feel about signing a new goalkeeper

Chelsea have decided against entering the market for a goalkeeper in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

The Blues’ hierarchy believe they already possess sufficient depth and quality in both positions.

The decision shows a growing confidence in their current goalkeeping trio of Robert Sánchez, Filip Jørgensen, and Mike Penders.

Despite frequent speculation linking Chelsea with new goalkeepers in recent windows, the club have no plans to make changes between the posts.

Chelsea have complete faith in their goalkeepers

Their confidence stems from the performances and potential of the three stoppers currently on their books, all seen as capable of being the club’s long-term No.1.

Sánchez, who joined from Brighton, has been praised for his shot-stopping and composure. His start to the season has been largely positive, capped by winning the Best Goalkeeper award at the FIFA Club World Cup.

While his red card against Manchester United drew criticism, sources close to Stamford Bridge insist that Sánchez has significantly reduced his errors compared to last season and continues to develop under the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Jørgensen remains highly regarded by Chelsea’s technical team. The young Danish goalkeeper has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs but remains committed to the Blues’ long-term vision.

He is viewed as a key player for the future and has been closely mentored to ensure a smooth transition should Sánchez ever be unavailable.

Blues already have a future plan to replace Sanchez

Penders, on loan at Strasbourg, is another source of optimism. The Dutchman has been in fine form in Ligue 1, earning glowing reviews for his consistent performances that have helped Strasbourg climb into the top three of the French league table.

His progress is being closely monitored, with Chelsea’s scouting team convinced that he could challenge for a starting role when he returns to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were reportedly offered the chance to sign AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, one of Europe’s most highly rated goalkeepers, but they chose not to meet Milan’s high asking price.

Instead, the board opted to place faith in their existing trio.

