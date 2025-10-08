Sky Sports: Versatile Chelsea star is likely to leave the club in January

(Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s promising young winger Tyrique George could be on the move when the January transfer window opens, with several European clubs said to be closely monitoring his situation, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

The 19-year-old academy graduate was on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge during the summer, and even came close to a late move to Fulham on Deadline Day, but a deal ultimately failed to materialize.

Now, with limited first-team opportunities and growing competition in his position, George appears increasingly likely to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Tyrique George is attracting interest from several clubs

Clubs from both the Champions League and Europa League are showing strong interest in signing George, either permanently or on loan.

Scouts from top European leagues have tracked the youngster for months, impressed by his pace and creativity.

During the summer, Fulham came close to securing his signature before last-minute talks collapsed.

The Cottagers had earmarked George as a long-term solution under Marco Silva, but Chelsea opted to keep him until at least January to reassess his development.

Part of George’s frustration stems from the intense competition at Chelsea in the wide areas.

The Blues already boast a stacked roster of attacking talent, including Pedro Neto, Estevão Willian, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Blues have enough depth in wide positions

With this level of depth, breaking into the first team has become increasingly difficult for academy players.

The situation is set to become even more complicated next summer when Geovany Quenda, the talented winger from Sporting Lisbon, officially joins Chelsea.

George’s time at Chelsea appears to be nearing an end. Despite his undeniable talent and strong performances at youth level, the winger faces an uphill battle to earn minutes in an already crowded attacking department.

