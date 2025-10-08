Steven Gerrard names Man United icon as ‘best player’ he has played with

Photo via: Rio Ferdinand Presents

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard recently made waves with a glowing endorsement of a Manchester United legend, naming him “hands down the best player” he ever played alongside.

Coming from one of England’s most decorated midfielders, Gerrard’s praise carries weight.

The player he has named is former Man United forward Wayne Rooney, with whom Gerrard played for the England national team.

Both Gerrard and Rooney were part of the Golden Generation of England. Although they failed to win anything with their country, they performed exceptionally well for their clubs and made a name for themselves in the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard praises Wayne Rooney

Gerrard has played with some of the best players of their generation for the England national team.

Whether it was Michael Owen, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry or Ashley Cole, he was a part of a star studded England side and he believes Rooney was the best he has played with for the Three Lions.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, he said:

“Wayne Rooney is the best player I’ve played with for England, hands down. He can do so many things… I don’t see Wayne as a No.9 or a No.10; I see him as an all-round attacker. He could occupy a back four on his own.”

Rooney was a reliable player for England & Man United

Rooney was an all round attacker like Gerrard said. The former United star could attack, play in midfield and do the defensive duties as well.

He is arguably the most versatile player to have played for England or in the Premier League in recent history.

Rooney scored 53 goals in 120 appearances for his country which is highly impressive.

When someone like Gerrard, even though he played for United’s biggest rivals Liverpool, praises you, it shows how much respect and admiration you have among your former colleagues.