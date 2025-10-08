“I can confirm” – Fabrizio Romano drops big Tottenham update as club directors fly to meet £60m star’s representatives

Photo by: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/ Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images

Tottenham striker Richarlison continues to be linked with a move away with several clubs showing interest in signing him.

Everton are said to be keen on resigning the striker who was on fire during his time at Goodison Park.

Newcastle have also been previously linked with a move for Richarlison while Saudi Pro League have been long admirers of the Brazilian as well.

While there is no shortage of suitors for the 28-year-old, latest reports suggest one more club have registered their interest in the player.

Tottenham striker Richarlison wanted by MLS side Orlando City

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Orlando City directors flew to London and met with those close to Richarlison.

As per him, the club’s interest is genuine and the officials have presented their project to the Tottenham player’s representatives.

The interest is said to be in its initial stages and no proposal has been made as yet nor any financial terms have been discussed,

Sharing the update on YouTube, Romano said: “I can confirm that Orlando from MLS have made an approach for Richarlison.

“So what happened is that Orlando with their directors arrived in London in the recent days met with people close to the Richarlison to present a potential project for the future to Richarison.

“So Orlando have an interest and ambition in trying to sign Richardson. it’s still very early. There is no formal proposal, no financial terms discussed. Basically what Orlando wanted to do is to tell Richardson, we like you. We are interested in you. Let’s see what’s going to happen for the near future.

“So Orlando have genuine interest. But now it depends on what’s going to happen with Tottenham because for Tottenham he’s still an important player, considered important internally.”

Richarlison has impressed under Thomas Frank

Richarlison is yet to live up to his reputation since joining from Everton in £60m move in 2022.

His time at the club has been marred with injuries and poor form, with the striker scoring just one league goal in his debut season for Spurs.

The second season saw some improvement, with Richarlison finishing the season with 11 goals in 28 games.

Last season was marred with injuries with the Brazilian missing out majority of the season with various different injuries.

However, he appears to be in his best form since joining Spurs this season. The appointment of Thomas Frank seems to have played a part, with the former Everton man scoring three goals in five starts so far.

Richarlison’s numbers this season paint the picture of a forward who is quietly finding his rhythm in front of goal.

The Brazilian has scored three times, outperforming his expected goals (xG) tally of 1.68, which suggests he’s been clinical with the chances he’s had rather than wasteful.

Stat Value Goals 3 Expected goals (xG) 1.68 Scoring frequency Every 151 minutes Goals per game 0.4 Total shots 2.1 per game Shots on target 0.7 per game Richarlison 25/26 stats via Sofascore

He’s averaging a goal every 151 minutes, a solid return that roughly equates to one strike every game and a half, a figure most managers would happily take from their centre-forward.

With 0.4 goals per game, Richarlison is proving to be a consistent contributor in attack, even if he’s not peppering the goal with shots. In fact, he’s averaging 2.1 shots per game, with 0.7 of those hitting the target, meaning around a third of his efforts test the goalkeeper.