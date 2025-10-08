Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures during the UEFA Super Cup 2025 match. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the performances of Hayden Hackney ahead of a potential move.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Middlesbrough in the Championship, and Tottenham are keen on securing his signature. They could use more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the English midfielder would be a quality long-term investment.

He will want to compete at the highest level, and the move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Tottenham have an ambitious project, and they will be an attractive destination.

Manchester United have been linked with Hayden Hackney as well.

Tottenham keen on Hayden Hackney

According to former club scout Mick Brown, Tottenham are interested in the player. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Brown said on Football Insider: “I’m told Tottenham have been watching him and I expect they’ve been impressed by his performances, so they could be the ones to make a move. “I still think he has room to improve, but I think he’d be able to go to a team like Tottenham and strengthen their squad and work his way into the starting XI.”

Hackney would be a useful addition

Tottenham would do well to sign the talented young midfielder in the coming months. The 23-year-old has shown his quality in the Championship, and he has the attributes to do well in the top flight as well. He will be desperate to prove his quality in the Premier League. He could be an asset for Tottenham.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Hackney has been linked with other English clubs as well. Middlesbrough will certainly hope to recoup as much as possible for the young midfielder.

Tottenham have done well to bring quality young players in recent windows, and the 23-year-old would be another solid addition to the formidable pool of young talent at the club.