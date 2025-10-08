A flag bearer waves a Chelsea flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Tyrique George is a player in demand, and he could leave the club during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old was a target for several clubs during the summer transfer window, but he ended up staying. However, he has struggled for opportunities, and he needs to move on in order to play more often.

Tyrique George should leave on loan

According to Kaveh Solhekol, Chelsea are well stocked in the attacking department, and they will not be able to provide him with opportunities in the coming months. He needs to leave the club so that he can get his career back on track with regular opportunities. Going out on loan could be ideal for all parties. He needs to focus on his development for now. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea will not benefit him.

The player was very close to joining Fulham during the summer window, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He should look to join an ambitious club where he will be able to compete at a high level.

George is an elite talent

The 19-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he could be a future star for Chelsea if they manage to groom him properly. Keeping him at the club without giving him regular opportunities will be detrimental to his development. They should look to facilitate a loan move so that the young attacker can improve with regular game time. He will look to return as a better player next season and force his way into the starting lineup.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Multiple clubs are keen on him, and he will need to choose his next destination carefully.