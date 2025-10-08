West Ham United club logo (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in improving the attacking unit with the signing of Real Madrid attacker Endrick.

The 19-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Spanish club this season, and he needs to move on in search of regular opportunities. He could miss out on the upcoming World Cup if he does not play regularly between now and the end of the season.

Newcastle were keen on Endrick earlier this summer.

West Ham eyeing Real Madrid prodigy

There have been rumours of a potential exit in January. West Ham are interested in securing his signature, according to a report from the Spanish publication Sport (h/t SportWitness).

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They are struggling in the attacking unit, and they need more depth going forward. The 19-year-old could be the ideal acquisition.

Real Madrid are ready to let the player go out on loan in January, and the move to the Premier League could be ideal for all parties. Regular football in England could help the South American improve further, and he could help West Ham improve as well.

Endrick would improve West Ham

The Hammers have had a very disappointing start to the season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing a quality attacker could make a big difference for them.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can wrap up the move in the coming weeks. The 19-year-old is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Endrick has been described as a “proper striker” by Carlo Ancelotti.

The youngster will be desperate for regular game time. The move to West Ham could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. He will look to play regularly in England and return as a better player to Real Madrid next season.