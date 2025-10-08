Wolves scouts spotted watching La Liga sensation as value skyrockets – report

(Photo by Stuart Leggett/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Wolves are reportedly ramping up their interest in Spanish football’s latest prodigy, Pablo García.

The 19-year-old Real Betis winger has become one of the most talked-about young talents in Europe, catching the attention of top clubs with his explosive performances.

Wolves keeping close tabs on Pablo Garcia

According to Spanish news outlet Ficherio, Wolves’ scouts have been keeping close tabs on the youngster.

As per the report, the scouting mission has included multiple trips to observe him in La Liga games, and the scouts have recently followed the player to the U-20 World Cup, where he is currently starring for the Spanish national side.

Garcia’s performances for Spain’s U20 national team have only intensified the interest and his market value has skyrocketed from €500,000 to around €10 million, reflecting his growing importance and potential.

Pablo Garcia continues to shine in the U-20 World Cup

The Spanish youth international has seen his stock soar thanks to a string of captivating displays.

Playing primarily as a right-winger, Garcia has showcased exceptional pace, dribbling ability, and a strong left foot, making him a nightmare for opposition defenders.

His current exploits at the U-20 World Cup have further solidified his reputation on the global stage.

He was instrumental in Spain’s successful group-stage campaign and scored the winning goal against Ukraine to send his country into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

He registered three goal involvements in the group stage, including a superb goal against Mexico and an assist against Brazil.

While he has been extremely effective for Spain, he is yet to register a goal or assist for Betis, although, he has only made 10 appearances for the first team so far, playing a total of just 230 minutes.

Wolves and other potential suitors will undoubtedly be watching closely as this talented Real Betis forward continues to sparkle in the knockout rounds.

Wolves have had a poor start to the Premier League campaign

Wolves have had a nightmare start to the 25/26 season, having not won a single game so far. They currently sit 20th in the league, with 5 defeats and 2 draws.

The pressure will be on the manager Vitor Pereira to turn things around soon and they might have an opportunity coming up.

Wolves have third easiest five-game run in the Premier League and the manager will hope to capitalise on it by picking up maximum points.