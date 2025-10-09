Report: Arsenal & Newcastle United quoted €150m transfer fee for “exceptional” talent

Arsenal and Newcastle club badges (Photo by Richard Heathcote, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly among the transfer suitors for Real Madrid’s talented young attacking midfielder Arda Guler.

However, it seems clear that Los Blancos don’t want to sell the Turkey international, as they’re ready to ask for as much as €150m to let him go.

That’s according to Fichajes, who add that that price surely wouldn’t be affordable for Arsenal, and one imagines it would be out of Newcastle’s range as well.

Guler has shown himself to be an elite young talent in recent times, and he’s overcome some early issues in Madrid to become more of a regular starter this season under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Arda Guler transfer looks unrealistic for Arsenal and Newcastle

It’s surely not going to be easy for anyone to get Guler out of Real Madrid any time soon, as it’s hard to imagine many clubs being prepared to go as high as €150m for him.

The 20-year-old is certainly a player with world class potential, described as “exceptional” by one of his former coaches in Marca, as cited and translated by this BBC Sport piece.

However, in this era of Financial Fair Play regulations, clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle can’t really just go splashing the cash on one player like this.

Arda Guler should stay at Real Madrid

As much as anything else, it also seems like there isn’t really any reason for Guler to look to leave the Spanish capital right now.

Alonso seems to have found more of a role for him, and he should become more and more important after the summer departure of club legend Luka Modric.

Guler may now be that creative playmaker in the Madrid team, so unless his form dips a lot then it’s hard to see them letting him go for anything other than crazy money.